WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in the town of Whitewater Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with WCSO were dispatched to US 27 near North Street and Whitewater Road after receiving reports that a person riding a bicycle was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle.

WCSO said that Dean Dunaway, 56, was riding a bicycle southbound on US 27 when a collision reportedly took place with a 2005 maroon Chevrolet Avalanche.

Preliminary information indicates that Dunaway turned into the path of the vehicle, WCSO said. Authorities said it remains unclear what led the bicyclist to turn over into the path of the vehicle as it passed by.

Dunaway was brought to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio via Care Flight air ambulance for medical treatment where he later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.