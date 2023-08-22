INDIANAPOLIS — The Bicentennial Unity Plaza is set to open this week, bringing a new amenity to downtown Indianapolis residents and visitors alike can enjoy.

A ribbon cutting is set to take place on the Bicentennial Unity Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. as city and state officials celebrate the opening of the latest downtown venue. The plaza is located on the north side of Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 121 E. Maryland Street.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment executives and local community leaders will also be present at the ribbon cutting Thursday morning. Later that night, the plaza will host its first free public event, an Indiana Fever pre-game party. The event will include live music, face painters, and more.

Free events will be open to the public to commemorate the plaza’s opening starting Thursday and ending on Sunday. A variety of activities will be available for guests of all ages including live music, arts and crafts and much more.

Come eat, drink and enjoy live music during Happy Hour on the Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday night. Purchase food from food trucks or try appetizers that will be freely provided by chefs from across Indy.

Come support local businesses Saturday night from 5 to 10 p.m. as the plaza hosts Indy Night Market on the Plaza. Farmers, chefs and food entrepreneurs will be there to celebrate Indy’s food, arts and culture scenes. The event will focus on Black-owned businesses and restaurants.

On Sunday, a basketball clinic is being held for kids aged 6 to 14 years old from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon will also feature face painting, crafts and a bounce house related to Indiana’s love of basketball. That same court also converts into an ice-skating rink during the winter months.

The plaza will feature sculptures crafted by international artist Herman Mejia that the public can interact with. According to previous reports, one of the art installations is called “Together” and is composed of stainless stell.

The “Sphere” is the second art piece that features digital displays that visitors can engage with as they pass by.

The plaza also features spaces that can be rented for private and community events throughout the year.

The renovations to Gainbridge Fieldhouse were made possible by a $28.47 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The Capital Improvement Board of Marion County led the project.

More information on all of these events and the Bicentennial Unity Plaza can be found online at gainbridgefieldhouse.com/bicentennialunityplaza.