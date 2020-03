BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Bluffton Fire Department wants residents to know during this Covid-19 event that the combinations of some cleaning chemicals can be very dangerous.

In a tweet, the Bluffton Fire Department said “everyone will be cleaning and sanitizing for months to come” and offered a graphic that highlighted the dangers of some cleaning chemical combinations.

Everyone will be cleaning and sanitizing for months to come. Please print this off, refer to it regularly, and exercise great caution when using various cleaning chemicals in your home. #wegotthis pic.twitter.com/nJFyfCZy8w — Bluffton Twp FD (@BlufftonFire) March 18, 2020