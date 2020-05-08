Bethany Pointe employee called 911 nearly 1 week before facility requested strike team

ANDERSON, Ind. – 911 calls obtained by CBS4 show more details about the timing of COVID-19 cases inside a long-term care facility.

An employee of Bethany Pointe in Anderson called 911 about a possible COVID-19 case nearly one week before the Indiana State Health Department, or ISDH, says the facility first requested a state strike team.

On March 20, an employee called 911 for a “possible COVID.” She said it involved a dementia patient who had a temperature of 101.7, shortness of breath with exertion, and tested negative for flu. She told the dispatcher the patient needed transport to the hospital.

On March 24, a different employee called 911 about another resident. The employee identified himself as a charge nurse. He told the dispatcher, “need to send patient to the hospital secondary to respiratory complications as well as testing for COVID-19.”

The resident was a veteran in his 90s. His family told us he passed away after testing positive for coronavirus.

During the 911 call, the charge nurse said the facility had been on isolation precautions for over a week.

A daughter of a resident at Bethany Pointe told us the facility notified her on March 25 that an employee tested positive.

At a press conference on April 6, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced an outbreak at Bethany Pointe. She said ISDH began working with the facility on March 26 when Bethany Pointe first requested a strike team to engage.

That was six days after the first employee called 911.

On March 27, Dr. Box said a strike team and nurse surveyor visited the facility and tested symptomatic people. At the time, she said they confirmed three COVID-19 cases among residents.

Within one week of ISDH’s visit to the facility on March 27, Dr. Box explained nine people had died. She updated the number to 11 during the daily briefing on April 6.

She also said three employees had also been hospitalized.

“I think if they had notified the health department sooner, then maybe it wouldn’t have been as bad,” said Rachel Landers, a relative of residents at Bethany Pointe.

Lander’s 92-year-old grandparents live at Bethany Pointe. She said her grandmother, Chris, has COVID-19 right now.

As of Friday, at least 30 residents at Bethany Pointe have passed away.

When the campus did request help from the state, it was not mandatory yet for long-term care facilities to report COVID-19 cases or deaths. That requirement went into effect on April 10 after Dr. Box signed this order.

It says all long-term care facilities, jails, prisons, and other congregate housing facilities are required to report COVID-19 test results within 24 hours of receipt of a positive result. Those facilities are also required to report any COVID-19 related deaths or suspected coronavirus deaths.

“Six days is too long regardless of what the requirements were,” said Landers.

She hopes her grandparents can get through this too. She wishes the facility notified ISDH sooner but she also sympathizes with the workers who are going through something unprecedented.

“I just do think things could have been different but they weren’t and we can’t change anything,” she said.

CBS4 reached out to the company who operates Bethany Pointe, Trilogy Health Services, multiple times. As of Friday afternoon, we still had not heard back.

The Joint Information Center told us a single case in a facility does not mean that mass testing is needed. They sent us the following statement.



“ISDH nurse surveyors have visited every long-term care facility in the state to provide education and training about COVID-19 and ways to prevent its spread. Strike teams are deployed to long-term care facilities to help with mass testing when requested and can provide additional guidance to facilities. The ISDH strike team responded swiftly when contacted by Bethany Pointe.”