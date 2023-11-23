It’s a cold start to our Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures this morning are starting near freezing with wind chills in the 20s. If you’ll be out running or volunteering at the Drumstick Dash, prepare for the cold! Even though we’re of to a cold start, the day is actually going to shape up to be a great one. We’ll have sunshine and temperatures rising to the low and mid 50s. This is a great day to put up the holiday lights. Take advantage if you still have the energy after that Thanksgiving Day meal, this will be the best day of the week to do it!

A cold front quietly passes today and temperatures will be chillier for Black Friday. We’ll start off tomorrow morning with temperatures back near freezing but will only rebound into the low 40s during the afternoon. It will also be rather breezy on northeast winds gusting near 20 mph. This will leave wind chill values that will only peak in the mid 40s at the warmest part of the day.

Friday is the beginning of our ‘below average’ stretch. We keep the cool weather going this weekend and on into next week. We’re closely watching a system on Sunday that could bring a light rain/snow mix to the area. Stay tuned!