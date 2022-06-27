(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Indiana using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Indiana.

#25. Miami County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Peru (B), Peru Township (B+), Pipe Creek Township (B)

#24. Kosciusko County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Winona Lake (A), Warsaw (A-), Syracuse (B)

#23. Vermillion County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Fairview Park (C+), Clinton (C+), Newport (B)

#22. Hancock County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: McCordsville (A), New Palestine (B+), Fortville (B+)

#21. Monroe County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A)

– Top places to live: Bloomington (A), Ellettsville (A-), Perry Township (A+)

#20. Knox County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Vincennes (B-), Bicknell (C+), Johnson Township (B+)

#19. Johnson County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Bargersville (A), Greenwood (A), New Whiteland (A-)

#18. Bartholomew County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Columbus (A), Harrison Township (A), German Township (A-)

#17. Hamilton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Carmel (A+), Fishers (A+), Westfield (A+)

#16. Wells County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Bluffton (B+), Ossian (B), Lancaster Township (B+)

#15. Ohio County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Rising Sun (B-), Randolph Township (B-), Pike Township (C)

#14. Fountain County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Covington (B+), Attica (B-), Troy Township (B)

#13. Perry County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Tell City (B+), Cannelton (C), Anderson Township (B+)

#12. Steuben County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Angola (B+), Pleasant Township (B), Jamestown Township (B)

#11. Blackford County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Hartford City (C+), Licking Township (B-), Shamrock Lakes (B-)

#10. Delaware County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Yorktown (A-), Muncie (B), Daleville (B-)

#9. Floyd County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Georgetown (A-), New Albany (A-), Galena (B)

#8. Parke County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Rockville (C+), Liberty Township (B+), Penn Township (B)

#7. Tipton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Tipton (B), Prairie Township (A-), Jefferson Township (B+)

#6. Howard County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Greentown (B), Kokomo (B), Harrison Township (A-)

#5. Posey County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Mount Vernon (B), Bethel Township (A), Center Township (A-)

#4. Vanderburgh County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Melody Hill (A-), Darmstadt (B+), Highland (B+)

#3. Brown County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Washington Township (B+), Nashville (B), Van Buren Township (B)

#2. Warrick County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Newburgh (A-), Boonville (B+), Chandler (B-)

#1. Wabash County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: North Manchester (A-), Wabash (B), Chester Township (B+)

