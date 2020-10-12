‘Best Buddies’ program looks to encourage inclusion through lifelong friendships

We are introducing you to a pair of friends who are on a mission to show what true friendship really looks like.

The two have been friends for more than eight years, but it hasn’t always been easy and people haven’t always been accepting of them.

Macy McGrath and Josh Hanna first met eight years ago back in junior high when Macy was Josh’s tutor.

Since then, the pair has formed a bond unlike many others.

Josh has autism but he’s never allowed that to hold them back.

The two have been homecoming king and queen, participated in the Special Olympics and most recently Macy was nominated for Indiana’s Champion of the Year for Best Buddies Indiana.

That nonprofit works to include and provide opportunities for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As part of the eight-week campaign, the two are now raising awareness and money to create more friendships like theirs.

“We are trying to spread inclusion and acceptance at school in the community at the workplace and living for someone living with disabilities and without,” explained McGrath.

Macy and Josh are one of eight nominees in the Hoosier State. The candidate who raises the money will then go on to compete nationwide. The campaign wraps up on Nov. 14.