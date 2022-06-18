(STACKER) — What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Indianapolis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Indianapolis.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Ichiban Noodles

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8355 Bash St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1513

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Asaka Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6414 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1584

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Oriental Inn

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1421 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219-3206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Modita

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: American, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 850 Massachusetts Avenue Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Tomo Japanese Steak House & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7411 N Keystone Ave Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3374

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Thai Papaya

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3905 W 96th St Suite 1000, Indianapolis, IN 46268-3153

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Phaya Thai Street Food

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 5645 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216-2239

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Fujiyama Steak House of Japan

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5149 Victory Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203-5948

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Sushi Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8028 S Emerson Ave Suite BB, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8670

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Thaitanium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 741 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Sandra Rice and Noodle

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10625 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN 46236-2881

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Saigon Market & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4760 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254-3318

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Bangkok Restaurant & Jazz Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 225 E Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2118

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8265 US 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6228

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Taste Restaurant @ Lucky Lou Seafood and Dimsum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3623 Commercial Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Sakura Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7201 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3243

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (367 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8601 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. King Wok

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4150 Lafayette Rd Ste D, Indianapolis, IN 46254-5443

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Thai Recipes Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 404 E Thompson Rd Ste G2, Indianapolis, IN 46227-1800

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Thai Town Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $

– Address: 1237 S High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46241-3126

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Orchid

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8145 Bash St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-2094

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Mikado Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 148 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1006

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (424 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 49 W Maryland St. Ste 226, Indianapolis, IN 46204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Jasmine Thai Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4825 E 96th St Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3800

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2721 E 86th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2413

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Thai Taste Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5353 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-4510

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Siam Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 936 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1706

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Egg Roll Number 1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 4540 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-5930

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Thai Paradise

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 137 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2801

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Thai Spice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2220 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227-6315

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor