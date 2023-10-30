INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Davis High School has appointed an interim varsity boys basketball coach.

According to a press release sent Monday evening, Corey Taylor will fill in while head coach Don Carlisle is on paid administrative leave.

Carlisle was placed on paid administrative leave in September after he allegedly assaulted a student at Ben Davis. Carlisle’s LinkedIn indicates he is a physical education teacher at Ben Davis.

Carlisle led the Giants to a 33-0 record and a Class 4A State Championship last season. School officials did not provide additional commentary on Carlisle’s situation in the press release.

“While the investigatory process regarding Coach Carlisle is ongoing, we respect the right to privacy and due process and will share more information when it becomes available,” school administrators wrote in the release.

Taylor was a member of Ben Davis’ state championship-winning coaching staff last year. Before he began coaching with the Giants, Taylor played college basketball at Eastern Illinois University.

Taylor has been coaching high school basketball for more than eight seasons, according to Ben Davis’ press release. He started coaching high school hoops at Illinois Central in Champaign. Taylor later served as an assistant at Noblesville High School for two seasons.

Ben Davis’ administration noted that it does not have a clear timeline on if or when Carlisle may start coaching again.