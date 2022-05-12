INDIANAPOLIS — The board of a westside sewer district has turned down a $10 to $15 million dollar bid from Citizens Energy Group to buy their district.

The Ben Davis Conservancy District runs its own sewage collection system and currently pays Citizens Energy to treat its wastewater. The district plans to build its own $24 million sewage treatment plant to avoid anticipated Citizens Energy monthly rate hikes for 6,600 customers in the future.

“We figure we’re gonna max out at the end of ten years from now at $59. And if you stay with Citizens you’re gonna be up over $100,” said Fred Buckingham chair of Ben Davis Conservancy District.

A spokesman for Citizens Energy disputes those numbers. The sewage treatment plant on South Tibbs Avenue should be open in 2024.