Beloved restaurant in downtown Mooresville reopens 7 months after tornado

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – An Asian-American restaurant with a loyal following across the Mooresville area is back open for business seven months after severe weather and the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close.

Hong Kong Restaurant was one of several businesses damaged by a tornado that hit downtown Mooresville on April 8. At that time, restaurants were already struggling in the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. The combination of events turned out to be a one-two punch that put Hong Kong Restaurant out of business for more than half of 2020.

As time went on, owner Bing Qui wondered if insurance money for repairs to her restaurant would arrive in time to keep the business alive.

“I honestly thought it would drag out and we would just close,” Qui said. “It would have just devastated me if I really had to close.”

In May, Qui posted on social about an encounter she had with a woman while at the grocery story. The incident included the woman hurling racist remarks at Qui. News of the incident sparked a community effort to support Bing and her efforts to reopen her restaurant as soon as possible.

Jaden White, manager at nearby Tri-County Sports and longtime customer at Hong Kong Restaurant, started an online fundraiser to help Qui through her struggle.

“I’m not a very emotional person, but I was balling my eyes out at home,” Qiu said in May. “My husband was like ‘What’s wrong?’”

Recently, Qui says insurance money for repairs to the restaurant finally arrived and she was able to get the building and equipment ready for reopening.

That reopening happened on Monday this week, and the response was huge.

“It was amazing,” Qui said. “We had three days’ worth of food for yesterday, and it was gone.”

On Tuesday, customers were waiting outside Hong Kong Restaurant when it opened at 11:00.

“It’s a big small-town restaurant, everybody around here loves it, but we also really love Bing,” said Mooresville resident Tori Clayton. “She’s a good friend and everyone around town knows her and loves her. So we’re all here to show out support and get back in the game.”

“I loved that they were reopened so I could come and get their food,” said Plainfield resident Heather Disser. “Their food is delicious.”

“Small businesses, a lot of people rely on them to make a living so I’m glad to see they’re able to open things back up,” said Plainfield resident Scott Chaney.

“I wanted to be the first one here,” said Retired Mooresville Reserve Police Officer, Bill Snyder. “I got here at 4:45 last night and they couldn’t keep up with everybody. So I said that’s okay, I’ll come back tomorrow.”

For now, Hong Kong Restaurant is only taking carryout orders while the staff gets back in the rhythm of cooking food and filling orders. However, the dining room is ready and Qui hopes to have it up and running in the next couple weeks.

Qui, who typically puts in 75 hours per week at the restaurant, says the reopening has been a whirlwind.

“It means the world to me because, you know, I thought maybe this is the year that it’s finally ending,” she said. “Because you don’t know, there are so many restaurants, especially small businesses that have closed their doors.”

The community fundraiser that started in May eventually raised $20,000, Qui said. Since insurance has covered most of the repairs, she is using the money to reinvest in the community. The money is being used to start a scholarship for Mooresville High School seniors, inspired by her recent grocery story experience. The goal of the scholarship would be to raise awareness about racial harassment. Students can apply for the $1,000 scholarship by writing a letter about a time they stood up to someone or something.

Qui also recently donated to the Mooresville High School Color Guard program, which operates off fundraisers.

She sees it as a chance to give back to a community that continues to support her and her family.

“Because they helped me when I needed help and hopefully I can help them,” she said.