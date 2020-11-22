Beech Grove woman killed in interstate crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash on Interstate 465 has claimed one life.

Indiana State Police say the three vehicle accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday in the northbound lane of 465 near the I-70 exit ramp on the city’s east side.

Police said Cynthia Renihan, 50, of Beech Grove was rushed to an area hospital from the accident, but was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe the crash began when Renihan’s SUV collided with a Nissan passenger car near the exit ramp. A third, unspecified, vehicle received minor damage in the aftermath of the initial collision.

Neither occupants of the Nissan were injured, police say. Renihan, reportedly, not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The northbound lanes of 465 were restricted for three hours as the fatal crash was under investigation.

Assisting with this crash was the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, INDOT and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.