BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The city of Beech Grove officially opened a new police station Friday at the corner of Emerson Avenue and Main Street, according to a press release sent from Beck Communications Group.

Beech Grove spent around $8.3 million to build the 15,000 square foot building. “This new police station represents a once in a generation investment in public safety in Beech Grove and further supports our commitment to public safety,” said Mayor Dennis Buckley.

“Since 2013, we have increased base officer pay, take home cars and personal safety equipment, while also dedicating other resources to ensure our police officers have everything they need so they – and our community members – are safe,” Mayor Buckley continued.

The new police station is named in honor of former Beech Grove Mayor, J. Warner Wiley, who also served as police chief from 1968-1978. His family continues to live in Beech Grove.

