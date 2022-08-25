BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove man has been convicted three years after an anonymous tip resulted in his arrest.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Alberto Gomez, a detective with the Beech Grove Police Department said officers responded to a home on July 18, 2019 after getting a tip that Gomez was being abusive and molested a teenager.

The document said the teenager told police that Gomez fondled her while she was half-asleep on one of the occasions. On another occasion, the teenager said Gomez fondled her before performing a sexual act and putting a washcloth on her.

The teenager told police that she felt disgusted and frightened and she threw the washcloth in the washer and then used “like half” of a bottle of soap. The document said she told police that during the second instance, she was half-asleep, able to hear and feel everything happening.

Another person told police that Gomez’s mental health has been deteriorating drastically, possibly due to drug use. The document said they believed Gomez was having a mental breakdown.

The document said the woman told police one example of this was Gomez believing that a friend had committed suicide because she had placed a hex on the friend and was into witchcraft.

On Wednesday, Gomez was found guilty of three counts of child molesting. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for September 19.