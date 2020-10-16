Beech Grove gets 21-foot steel hornet

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove now has a 21 foot steel hornet.

Crews installed the city’s giant mascot Friday. It sits in a roundabout at Churchman Bypass and Arlington Avenue down the street from the Park View Apartments. The artist who made it has worked on statues for other roundabouts in Carmel and Speedway.

“It’s a bit cartoonist, but it’s got a nice look to it and I think the people will enjoy it,” Robert Buchanan, President of Bo-Mar Industries said. “At night it’s got a special treat because it’s got lights on it that will be orange and make Beech Grove very proud I think.”

The sculpture weighs 3,500 pounds.