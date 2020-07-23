Beech Grove football, boys basketball players in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

BEECH GROVE – Football and boys basketball players at Beech Grove High School are on two-week quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said administrators were made aware of the positive test on Wednesday.

As a result of the positive test, the school placed student athletes in football and boys basketball programs on quarantine for 14 days due to a “possible primary contact.”

Cheerleading and boys soccer were notified of a possible secondary contact and are asked to self-monitor symptoms for 72 hours. They are allowed to continue extracurricular activities if they choose to do so, the district said.

“We continue to take the safety of all of our students and staff very seriously. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary,” the district wrote on Facebook.