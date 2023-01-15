BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television.

Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday. The live footage was filmed by and broadcast on a TV show called “On Patrol: Live”, BGPD confirmed Sunday.

Beech Grove police officials are not releasing many details on the incident, although BGPD Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri said more information will be released on Monday.

A police report from Beech Grove PD shows an incident that occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday, coinciding with the TV show broadcast, at an apartment on Diplomat Court.

The report shows that 45-year-old Shane Osborne, was arrested for felony neglect of a dependent.

During the arrest, BGPD seized Ring camera footage from a neighbor’s door as well as a semiautomatic Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol. The report says that while no rounds were in the gun’s chamber, there were 15 rounds loaded in the magazine.

The report, however, does not include a timeline of what exactly led to officers being called to the apartment or why Osborne was arrested.