

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Images of a man authorities said was responsible for several thefts in central Indiana have been released to the public, as Westfield police try to identify him.

A release from the Westfield Police Department stated that the thefts occurred at several area beauty stores in late February and early March of this year.

At this time, the losses from the thefts are estimated at around $20,000.

Westfield police released three images of the man captured from surveillance cameras. They asked for anyone who may recognize him to come forward.

If you have information about the man or the thefts, you can contact the Westfield Police Department through the Hamilton County Communications Center at (317) 773-1300.

You can also share that information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).