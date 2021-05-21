‘Beat the heat’ Indy Parks splash pads reopen this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend will be a hot one and although most pools don’t open until next weekend, there are still ways for you and your family to beat the heat now.

“Every splash pad in Indianapolis will be open this weekend,” Assistant Manager of Windsor Village Family Center of Indy Parks Mary Mcbath said. “Hopefully we have a great weekend this weekend. It’s gonna be hot, it’s gonna be on the 80’s, it’s gonna be great.”

It’s great news for families looking for something to do that’s safe and fun for kids tired of being cooped up indoors.

“Everybody’s coming. Kids are ready and excited and I know parents are ready and excited to get these kids out of the house,” Mcbath said. “Chlorine is in this water. So chlorine plays a strong part of keeping it clean and everything against COVID-19.”

Last year the opening of the splash pads Indy Parks operates was delayed due to the pandemic. There was concern this year that the chemical used to keep the water and surfaces clean, chlorine, would be in short supply – Indy Parks say they’re not worried, but would like more help keeping watch.

“If you can swim and you want a job, come to Indy Parks,” Mcbath said. “We will train you, you’ll go through a training and we will pay you to be our lifeguard.”

They’ve increased the pay this year as well, offering $13 an hour with additional bonus incentives for those who qualify.

The splash pads will run from dawn ’til dusk throughout the city. Most of the city’s public pools will open on Memorial Day.

A couple miles north of the city in Lebanon, pools are also prepping.

“Here at Seashore Water Park, we want everybody to come out and enjoy themselves. It’s a safe, clean environment. Family-friendly too,” Lebanon Parks Director John Messenger said. We’re really looking forward to seeing all the kids back.”

Last year Seashore Water Park in Lebanon operated under strict 50% capacity restrictions. The Boone County Health Department has cleared the park to reopen fully at 100% this season, park staff are unsure if they will just yet.

“Even though it’s in water and chlorine, we want to follow all the guidelines to the best of our ability,” Messenger said. “But we do anticipate a lot of out-of-town guests, from Marion for sure, because you won’t have to wait until June to take off your masks here.”

Surfaces from inner tubes to beach chairs will be sanitized routinely every three hours and reservations for pool parties and other events can be made on the park’s website. But you’d better act fast.

“We’re almost fully booked already, I think a lot of people were waiting for this since things were so rough last year,” Messenger said. “I wish we could open this weekend, it’s beautiful, it’s pretty inviting sitting here in the sun, 85 degrees, the park is ready to go.”

With no shortage of summer-like temperatures and sun in the forecast – all that’s missing is you.

“Memorial Day weekend, come on out,” Messenger said. “It’ll be a great summer, really looking forward to it.”