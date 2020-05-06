BBB warns of increase in scams related to stimulus checks, census

INDIANAPOLIS– Officials with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are warning everyone to be on the lookout for scams related to stimulus checks and the 2020 census.

It’s a growing fraud one Indianapolis man learned about the hard way. Jalan Floyd claims he lost out on his stimulus money because someone stole his Social Security number.

While millions of Americans have already received their stimulus checks, Floyd hasn’t. This week, he reached out to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and got some bad news.

“I looked it up on the website and it said someone had used me as a dependent on their taxes and that made me not eligible to get my stimulus,” said Floyd.

Jalen filed a police report, but doesn’t have any idea who stole his identity and his money.

“No clue. No clue. I never put my social out there, so it surprised me somebody has my social,” said Floyd.

“Your Social Security number is the real key that a lot of people want to get into a variety of things that can hurt you,” said Tim Maniscalo with the BBB.

Maniscalo says the BBB Scam Tracker has reported an increase in stimulus fraud, especially as it relates to the census.

That scam involves emails or texts claiming you need to fill out census information to get your stimulus check, which is not true.

“This is prime environment for scammers and they know that and they are putting out a lot of different things,” said Maniscalo.

As always, the best way to avoid scams is to protect your personal information. If you click on one phony link, or visit the wrong website, your Social Security number could be compromised. That could leave you frustrated and ripped off just like Floyd.

“It’s just going to be very difficult for us,” said Floyd. “It’s making it hard for us having money in the house, because it’s hard to get jobs as well.”

Anyone who thinks they’ve been the victim of fraud is asked to report the case to police, and the BBB.

You may not get your money back, but it will help officials to track those crimes.