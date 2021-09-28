BBB warns Hoosiers about Indiana contractor

INDIANAPOLIS – The Better Business Bureau is warning Hoosiers after dozens of people complained about a local contractor.

Michelle McMinn contracted William Bradley to install a retaining wall and patio. Documents show the project was supposed to cost about $13,000.

“We did do the down payment,” she said. “It was $6,500.”

McMinn expected William and his crew to start the work that week, but said they never showed up. She ended up doing some digging and found out William – who signed her contact as William Bradley – had not provided his full name.

“If you look up William Bradley, there’s not a lot. But if you look up his last name, all his criminal cases show up on MyCase. All his civil cases show up on MyCase,” she said.

“MyCase” is the state of Indiana’s public access case search.

“When we found out his last name, we went to the Better Business Bureau and there were so many complaints,” she recalled. “Not showing up, taking down payments and only doing half the work and then asking for more money.”

McMinn said William’s last name was really “Kahn.”

She wasn’t the only person who found that out the hard way. Kim Brown, who lives in Elkhart County, contracted William to install a new side entry. She looked on Home Adviser and found a company called “Concrete Pools and Custom Design LLC.”

William contacted her to provide a quote for the job.

“That’s when William Bradley called me and let me know they are now W. Bradley Companies,” she told CBS4.

Brown said in all, her family ended up paying William more than $20,000 for work. She said he left halfway through and that they were left to find someone else to finish the job.

“The door on the inside was completed, they had done the drywall, but the outside of the door was just left with bare wood and just a big, giant dirt hole,” she said.

CBS4 combed through William Bradley Kahn’s court records. We found at least 6 criminal investigations pending against him, each alleging theft and check deception. There were also four small claims cases pending against him.

“In general, when you have contractors, a lot of the incidents happen. Several incidents happen in close proximity to one another. So, by the time someone makes a complaint to the police and it gets investigated and charges are filed, often, several incidents have happened,” Karen Richards, Allen County’s Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, said.

CBS4 asked why the court system hasn’t stopped Kahn from accepting more work.

“There is no such thing as an injunction in criminal law, that’s not the way it works,” she explained. “There are usually license boards that have to do with that and that’s their job, not mine.”

We searched for William Bradley’s Kahn’s contractor license statewide, but did not find one in Marion County or Allen County. We also reached out to Kahn for an interview, but he never responded.