INDIANAPOLIS – It seems like the brides and grooms of the pandemic can’t catch a break.

“No matter what’s going on in the world there are people looking to get married,” said Jennifer Adamany, the director of communications with the Better Business Bureau.

It’s forced many couples to reschedule or cancel their wedding. And while many are back on track, we found out supply shortages are now becoming a big problem.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to help alleviate some stress by releasing a guideline that will help couples navigate their planning process.

It says that couples should follow government and local COVID guidelines and always have a Plan B.

Experts say you’ll want to always read the contracts, especially in this fluid pandemic situation. That could save you a lot of time and money. According to the BBB guideline, be sure to find out, “what the cancellation and rescheduling policy is, when you have to make the decision, and whether your deposit will transfer over to the new date.”

Ensure everything is being ordered well in advance, so you don’t have to go without. While weddings are for the most part, back up and running, couples are having a really tough time getting the items they expected.

Jennifer Adamany is not only the director of communication for the BBB, but also a pandemic bride and understands the challenges couples face right now.

“With the pandemic, the supply chain has been affected and it impacts the shipping times for many companies, so I’m actually a pandemic bride myself that had to reschedule our wedding and certainly facing the complications that come from placing those orders and delays of getting that on time,” said Adamany.

She shared some of the challenges that has impacted her wedding. “Our invitations that we ordered, we found out that the envelopes are no longer even in stock, so we can’t have the envelopes that match the invitations. Then, there’s delays in getting that produced and it’s just one thing after the other. The hotels, the courtesy room block they changed their policies,” Adamany added.

We asked the BBB, if they’ve noticed an increase in wedding scams or people trying to take advantage of couples during this pandemic. So far, they say, not so much. But you should always keep an open conversation with you and your vendors. And, if the deal is too good to be true, it probably is.

The Better Business Bureau has put together an entire wedding resource page to make sure you avoid any curve balls this pandemic could continue to bring.

Click here for the entire list.