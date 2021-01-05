BBB: Beware of online scammers as tickets sell out to Colts’ Wild Card game

Tickets to the AFC Wild Card game featuring the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills have already sold out.

About 6,700 fans will be at the allowed at the game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Saturday.

Fans will need a negative coronavirus test by Wednesday or Thursday to be allowed inside the stadium Saturday.

The Better Business Bureau is asking fans to stay away from any second ticket markets, since any tickets sold through those avenues will likely be fake.

All tickets to Saturday’s game are digital. So if anyone tries to sell you a printed ticket, the BBB says it is a clear sign the ticket is counterfeit.

CBS4 will air the Colts-Bills game Saturday at 1:05 p.m.