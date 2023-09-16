INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers, start your engines! It’s time to head over to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Battle on the Bricks.

It’s the first time since 2014 that the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is back at the Racing Capital of the World.

IMS president Doug Boles says the prototype cars have never been at the Speedway before, and they are making their debut this weekend! It’s similar to an IndyCar but with a full body on it. The prototype cars are also about 2-3 seconds slower per lap than an IndyCar on a road course, but still super fast!

Fans have been coming out from all over the country for race weekend with some coming just the day, but others have been camping all weekend long to get the full experience.

“I kind of just fell in love with it so much so that I am going to school for it to be a motorsports engineering major,” said Isabella Milam, one of the fans. “You love the environment. You love being here and waking up early to the sunrise and getting to hear race cars.”

