Batesville house fire leaves 1 dead, 9 displaced

BATESVILLE — A woman is dead and nine people are displaces after a house fire in Batesville early Monday morning, according to Batesville Fire & Rescue.

Batesville Fire & Rescue responded to the fire in the 100 block of North Park Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story home fully engulfed in flames. While on the scene, crews were informed that a person was potentially trapped inside. Firefighters immediately began searching the home and were able to find the victim, according to Batesville Fire & Rescue.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.