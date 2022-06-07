INDIANAPOLIS — A community basketball tournament on the east side is providing more than just a place to show off your basketball skills. It’s teaching Hoosiers important life skills and increasing access to wellness services.

“We said, ‘Hey, if we put on a nice basketball tournament, we can use it as a place for the community to gather,’” said Austin Taylor, executive director of The City League.

‘The City League’ has been around since 2013.

It began as an open gym for Hoosiers on the east side and has grown into a community-wide tournament that takes place every summer.

But it’s about more than just three-pointers and layups. Local businesses and organizations team up to provide both financial resources and volunteer hours to produce the summer-long tournament.

The tournament gives those organizations a platform to promote their businesses and shed light on the initiatives happening to improve the quality of life in the area.

While players showcase their talent on the court, off the court community members can learn life-changing skills. Free sessions are offered, such as financial literacy courses, free sports physicals, cooking classes, a farmer’s market and much more.

“We have different resources that people can also access,” Taylor said.

This year, the tournament will take place on Wednesday and Thursday nights from June 29th to August 11th.

The teams are full for the tournament, however you’re encouraged to attend to cheer on your friends and participate in the events.

