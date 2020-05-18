Basketball standout takes pride in classroom accomplishments

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are a fan of Arsenal Tech basketball, you know Mason Moore.

On the court he shines, but if you ask him what he is most proud of during his time in high school, you won’t hear “3 point percentage.”

“First, I’m most proud of my grades,” explains Moore.

The percentage he may think about is top 5 percent. That’s where he ranks in his class academically.

“I mainly just try to focus on school first because when you maximize school you don’t really have to worry about it when it comes to sports.”

The National Honors Society student seeks to be a mentor and role model off the court. He especially likes to fill that role for those who play the game.

“Some of the kids on my basketball team were pretty surprised that my grades were that high,” Moore recalls. “It was like, ‘Oh! If we do that like Mason, we don’t have to worry about our school at all.”

A former travel basketball coach recently asked Mason to talk to his younger players. You may assume what he told them.

“I told them no matter what you’re doing – even if it doesn’t involve basketball – focus on school. Keep working hard and you don’t know what can happen.”

Though he is a standout on the hardwood, when he leaves the Arsenal Tech campus he doesn’t want to be remembered for points per game.

“I would want them to say Mason is a hard worker, very polite, very driven, very focused and also the most important thing, very involved with whoever he is around.”

Next year Moore will play basketball at either North Central College in Illinois or at Catawba College in North Carolina.

He will pursue his goal of becoming an NBA general manager.

As far as his grades, Moore plans on reaching the top 2 percent of his freshman class.