INDIANAPOLIS — To keep young men off the streets and doing something positive, an organization is focusing on antiviolence in Indianapolis by setting up a basketball league for the spring.

Friday evening, Indy youth could sign up for the Indy Spring League 2022 set up by Kidzcount.

The league will run for six weeks, and organizers hope it will help kick of a safe summer with a positive note.

The cost is free, and players only had to show a report card to join.

More than a 100 boys are expected to play, as well as received mentorship and guidance.