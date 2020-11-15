Bartholomew County Sheriff K9 killed in suspect pursuit

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department K9 is dead following a suspect pursuit on Saturday evening.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were in pursuit of a domestic battery suspect in the area of 600 S and 650 W when the suspect fled into nearby woods located alongside Interstate 65.

K9 Diesel pursued the suspect while his handler stayed behind to watch two separate occupants. The sheriff’s department said Diesel was then found dead next to the interstate.

At this time, the sheriff’s department said it is unknown of how exactly Diesel died.

Police say the suspect was found hiding in a ditch. The victim in the domestic battery was also said to have been taken to a hospital for injuries.

Diesel was taken to the sheriff’s department where his handler and his family were given time with the K9.

“I am absolutely heartbroken,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “I am stuck at home with COVID when I need to be with my deputies.”

The sheriff’s department said this is a time for mourning for both their agency and the community. They will not release any further information at this time in honor of both the time for mourning and the active and ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the Bartholomew Co Sheriffs Department in the loss of K9 Diesel. #LODD 🐾 — Greenfield Police (@GreenfieldIN_PD) November 15, 2020