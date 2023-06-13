From left to right: Emily Franklin, Charles Breedlove, and Ashton Fields. Courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Three individuals have been arrested after a man was severely beaten during an attempted robbery.

Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Columbus Regional Hospital on Saturday, June 3 around 2:50 a.m. to assist an individual who had been the victim of a violent crime.

Deputies found a 19-year-old male suffering from multiple serious injuries. The deputies observed that the victim had a large amount of dried blood on the right side of his face and his lip was swollen and bleeding. Other injuries included a large laceration on the right side of his face and a thin laceration across his right cheek. A contusion was also found across his neck.

The victim told the deputies that he had agreed to meet with a female acquaintance to get some food together that Saturday night. The female then transported the male to an abandoned barn located somewhere on the eastern side of the county. Authorities did not provide a more specific description of the barn’s potential location.

It was at this point that multiple individuals wearing masks emerged from the barn and pulled the victim from the vehicle.

The victim was beaten and may have also been struck by a knife, BCSO said. The masked individuals then left the victim in the barn and departed. The injured male later walked to a nearby neighborhood where he received assistance from a resident.

Three arrests have been made so far in connection to this assault and all three individuals are currently being held on 72-hour bail.

Charles Breedlove, 18, has been arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Robbery, Level 2 Felony

Criminal Confinement, Level 3 Felony

Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony

Kidnapping, Level 3 Felony

Emily Franklin, 18, has been arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Robbery, Level 2 Felony

Criminal Confinement, Level 3 Felony

Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony

Kidnapping, Level 3 Felony

Ashton Fields, 18, has been arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Robbery, Level 2 Felony

Criminal Confinement, Level 3 Felony

Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony

Kidnapping, Level 3 Felony

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Abner at 812-565-5930.