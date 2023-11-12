ELIZABETHTOWN, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man has been arrested for pointing a gun at his neighbor.

Photo of Joshua Woodruff courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office reported that its deputies responded to the 300 block of 5th Street in Elizabethtown on a report of a suspicious person early Friday morning. When police arrived on scene, they learned that a male subject had approached the complainant, displayed and handgun, and accused them of theft.

Deputies reported that the man, later identified as 46-year-old Joshua Woodruff of Elizabethtown, believed the complainant stole from him and hid the stolen items in the trunk of a car.

Woodruff later left the complainant’s home and walked to his nearby residence. Deputies indicated that Woodruff was found at his home. He reportedly yelled at police when they arrived at the residence.

According to a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office press release, Woodruff was taken into custody. Police then executed a search warrant on Woodruff’s residence.

Photo of recovered firearms courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies indicated that they found seven firearms, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia in Woodruff’s residence.

Photo of Nicole Woodruff courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicole Woodruff was officially listed as the residence’s owner, per BCSO. Deputies took her into custody for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after they completed their search of the home.

Joshua Woodruff has been preliminarily charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony in Indiana, is the most serious charge Nicole and Joshua Woodruff face. The maximum penalty for a Level 4 Felony is a 12-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Deputies are still investigating the incident. BCSO reported that Nicole Woodruff was released from police custody. Joshua Woodruff has yet to be released, per BCSO.