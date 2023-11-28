BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman are facing felony charges after police allegedly found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Bartholomew County Sunday night.

A deputy with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving near N. State Road 9 and Midway Drive in the town of Hope around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, BCSO said. The vehicle was reportedly displaying a fake license plate, which BCSO said prompted the deputy to investigate further.

An image of Frizko provided by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. Image provided by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said the deputy’s K9 partner Frizko alerted the deputy to the potential presence of narcotics inside the vehicle after completing a free air sniff during the traffic stop.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered around 22 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to BCSO.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Calvin Dampier, and Jennifer Elgar, 36, were arrested and each preliminarily charged with a level 2 felony of dealing in methamphetamine and a level 4 felony for possession of methamphetamine. Dampier also received a misdemeanor charge for driving while suspended while Elgar received a misdemeanor charge related to possession of paraphernalia.

Both remain in custody at the Bartholomew County Jail where they are each being held on a $75,000 bond.