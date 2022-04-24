INDIANAPOLIS — Police have been on the scene of an armed, barricaded subject on Indy’s west side for over four hours.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Countryside Drive on Indy’s west side in reference to a disturbance report.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers said they found an adult man with a firearm outside a residence and attempted to make contact with him. Officers said the man then fired an unknown number of shots, however it is unknown if the shots were aimed toward the officers.

No other information is available at this time, according to IMPD officers on scene.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.