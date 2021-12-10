Subject of Bargersville search shot by police; Man was on the run after allegedly fleeing traffic stop and pointing firearm at officers

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Bargersville police say the subject of a search has been shot by police.

Police were looking for the man Friday morning after they say he had run off from officers during a traffic stop and displayed a weapon the night before.

Officials say he was spotted again around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Old Trail and Three Notch.

Police say they found the man at or near a home in the area. They say the man pulled a weapon on a officer and was then shot multiple times in response. It’s unclear which agency’s officers fired the shots.

The man was alive when he was taken from the scene.

Police first pulled the suspect over around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday on State Road 144 near the Morningside community. Officials say they had reason to believe he was operating under the influence of alcohol.

They say the driver refused to show identification but verbally identified himself as Alejandro Pisano. He then drove off before officers caught up to him at E. Old Plank Road.

Police say the driver then got out of the car and ran off. When officers followed, the suspect allegedly displayed a weapon.

Officers with the Bargersville, Greenwood, Trafalgar police departments, as well as the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area for three and a half hours but did not find the suspect initially.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is more information.