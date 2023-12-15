BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A Bargersville couple and their dogs safely escaped a residence fire Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Bargersville Fire Department, crews responded to Eastview Drive to investigate a residence with smoke and flames emanating from it at approximately 5:25 a.m. Officials reported that the married couple and their family dogs escaped the burning building via a bedroom window.

Video courtesy of the Bargersville Fire Department

BFD did not report any injuries related to the incident. One of the homeowners told BFD their smoke alarm alerted them of the fire and allowed them to escape.

The homeowners also told BFD they tried to open their bedroom door but encountered thick smoke and high heat conditions in doing so. Investigators later determined that a kerosene space heater likely caused the fire.

Photo courtesy of the Bargersville Fire Department Photo courtesy of the Bargersville Fire Department

BFD also reported that the home sustained about $150,000 in damages.