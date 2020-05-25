Banners honoring military veterans line Hendricks County streets

HENDRICKS COUNTY — In Hendricks County, 108 banners honoring veterans and active military line the streets on light poles in Avon, Brownsburg, Danville and Plainfield.

The effort was about a year and half in the making and was sponsored by the Wa-Pe-Ke-Way Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution.

“I’d seen this done in other areas, so we thought that we would bring it to Hendricks County just to show our appreciation and give the families in the county a way to publicly honor their loved ones that served,” said Rhonda Beck, who serves as the DAR service for veterans committee chair for the Wa-Pe-Ke-Way Chapter.

The chapter offered residents in Hendricks County the opportunity to recognize and honor veterans and active military in a very special manner. The banners display their photo, branch of service and conflict in which they served, if any.

“It was an honor to see all these banners sitting up here. I never expected to see anything like this. My grandson, he saw worse things than I did,” said WWII veteran Lawrence Reinhard.

“It makes me really happy that the World War II generation is still getting the honor they deserve and that my grandpa was a part of it,” said Reinhard’s grandson David Prairie, who served in the U.S. Army himself.

Banners line Main Street in Brownsburg and go the entire length of the town. The Danville banners are on town square, in Plainfield they reside along Highway 40, and the Avon banners can be found at roundabouts.

“All this traffic coming by, some of them are honking, which makes us all feel very good,”said Army veteran Bob Detty.

They will remain up from Memorial Day of 2020 to Memorial Day of 2021. Then, banners will then be given to the purchaser.

There is already a wait list for those who wish to have banner hung if the project is to continue in the future.