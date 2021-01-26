Bank robbery suspect sought by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help identify a man suspected in robbing a bank.

IMPD said on Tuesday, January 19, around 11:05 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of 82nd Street for a reported bank robbery.

Police were told a man entered and demanded money before fleeing the scene.

According to IMPD, he left before officers arrived and made away with an unspecified amount of money.



The suspect is described as a Black male around 160 to 170 lbs, 5’11″ tall in his early to mid-20’s with a medium build.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue coat and a blue COVID mask.



Anyone with information about this incident should call the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force 317-595-4000, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.