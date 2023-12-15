MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University received a $35 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. on Friday to revitalize The Village, a commercial district adjacent to Ball State’s campus and the new performing arts center.

“With the support of Lilly Endowment, we can now accelerate the implementation of our transformational plan for The Village,” said Renae Conley, chair of Ball State’s Board of Trustees. “I look forward to the coming changes to this commercial district and to the positive, long-term impact this project will have on Muncie and East Central Indiana.”

The University has worked with Muncie and Delaware County elected officials to advance The Village. They have also partnered with individual firms, Fairmount Properties and Indianapolis-based Schahet Hotels.

“This philanthropic gift is truly extraordinary,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Means. “On behalf of our University, I am grateful to Lilly Endowment for recognizing the potential of this project to improve the quality of life of every member of our community.”

Ball State is one of six Indiana higher education institutions receiving grants through Lilly’s initiative, the College and Community Collaboration.

“In designing their proposed projects, it was evident that these colleges and universities engaged a wide-ranging group of community stakeholders to imagine and develop creative solutions to pressing campus and community needs,” said Jennett M. Hill, president of Lilly Endowment.

“The institutions submitted proposals that revealed robust collaborative efforts reflective of the institutions’ willingness to learn from not only campus colleagues but from local residents and businesses to help shape projects with promising potential to enhance the quality of life on their campuses and in their local communities.”

To learn more about the project, please view here.