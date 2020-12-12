Ball State professor behind software Navy is testing to alert people to nearby COVID-19 dangers

MUNCIE, Ind.– A professor at Ball State has been working with a team from UC Irvine to create new software that can alert users to COVID-19 issues in a building or campus. It utilizes mobile devices, sensors, and WiFi systems to monitor people within those spaces.

“If you take the average household, we have TV’s that are broadcasting, smart phones that are in our house broadcasting,” lists Ball State Associate Professor Chris Davison, “From a privacy perspective, you can learn a lot about people by virtue of their ambient technologies.”

The software is called TIPPERS, and the United States Navy has been using the system since 2019. It was originally created to allow the navy to monitor the health and location of their crew members. Davison worked on a specific aspect that would alert crew members if a person fell overboard on a ship. He says crew members generally where vests that activate a beacon once they hit the water, and it gets wet, but TIPPERS is set to alert help as that crew member is falling in the air. It reduce reaction times. It can also sense if someone has fallen down a shaft, and may be hurt on the boat. The application can tell naval commanders where certain crew members may be on a boat at a given time, and even communicate with them directly.

“They immediately said, ‘Hey this TIPPERS system, with a little bit of tweaking, can mitigate COVID-19,” says Davison of the US Navy.

As mentioned, the software compiles data from ambient devices like mobile phones, WiFi system usages, thermostats, motion sensor lights, or any device that is broadcasting any tidbit of useful information. They also have their own sensors located within the space. The information was then applied to COVID situations. For instance, if six people are in a conference room passively using WiFi on their devices, then the system automatically knows that at least six people are in there. If that room has a social distancing capacity of six people, then a user can see that, and avoid the location. You can choose to opt in as much information as you want the system to have, but at the most anonymous level, they would know six devices are in there from six different people. If the user opts to input more information, then a user could even see who is in that location.

“Its a completely passive monitoring system for those concerned about their privacy,” adds Davison.

The system can also be used to tell users if someone in their area has tested positive for the virus. It can send an alert to say they may have been in that positive person’s area at the same time, and that they may need to get tested. Additionally, an area of infection may be deemed a hot spot for people to avoid.

“Say that person was in the kitchen on the third floor for a half-an-hour, that is now considered a hot spot,” details Davison.

Any medical information, such as testing positive, must be submitted by the user to avoid privacy issues. Currently UC Irvine and UC San Diego are utilizing the software on their campuses. Davison is trying to get it instituted at Ball State. It would allow students to improve their social distancing or avoid infected areas. It will also allow universities to alert students to contact tracing of an infected student without violating his or her privacy. If a student reports a positive test to the school, they can see where their software ID has been, and alert users who have been near that person without those users knowing who was infected.

“I think it’s really helpful. There’s a little privacy stuff with it that I think some people would turn their head away from,” explains Ball State Senior Braydon Stutzman who has already battled COVID-19, “Personally, I would use it. It wouldn’t be intrusive to me. I feel like it’s a lot less personal if it doesn’t have names attached to it. If I looked at my phone [and saw] that the library had a ton of people in it during finals week, I’d walk around it.”