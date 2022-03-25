MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University has tapped current UCLA assistant coach Michael Lewis as the new head coach for the men’s basketball team.

Ball State Director of athletes Beth Goetz says Lewis will begin his new role once the UCLA Bruins (who are currently still in the NCAA Tournament) end their season.

Photo of Michael Lewis, courtesy of UCLA Athletics

“Basketball in our state is personified in Michael Lewis,” Goetz said. “His outlook on the game, relationship building, recruiting network, pedigree and proactive approach to engagement with our stakeholders resides at a high level. Additionally, his program values and standards on the court, in the classroom and the community will create a road map for the Cardinals to move onward, compete for Mid-American Conference titles and position our institution for a return to the NCAA Tournament. We are thrilled to welcome him, his wife Nichole along with their daughters Avery and Emma to Ball State.”

Lewis has spent 18 seasons as an assistant coach, including the last three at UCLA. The Bruins have 68-29 record during Lewis’ time there.

“Along with my family, I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at Ball State University,” Lewis said.

Lewis is from Jasper, Indiana and played for Coach Bobby Knight at Indiana University from 1996-2000. He also worked for the Butler University Bulldogs from 2011-16.

He has also spent time on the coaching staff at Nebraska, Eastern Illinois, Stephen F. Austin, and Texas Tech.

Ball State had a 14-17 record in the 2021-22 season.