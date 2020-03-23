Ball State cancels May commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State canceled its May commencement ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic, university officials announced on Monday.

Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns said he’s held out hope for the past two weeks, but it’s “abundantly clear” there’s no way they’ll be able to conduct the ceremonies as scheduled in May.

The university still wants to make sure their seniors are celebrated, so they created a survey to ask students and parents how they would like to proceed.

They will announce the results of the survey at a later date.

If you are a Ball State senior or the parent of a senior, you can take the survey here.