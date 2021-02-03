Bad vibrations: South Village neighbors say DigIndy project is damaging their homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors in South Village say the Citizens Energy DigIndy project is rattling their homes and splitting their walls.

“I have been blasted out of my shower at 7:30 in the morning,” explained Jill Silnes while on a virtual meeting with Citizens and her neighbors.

The 28-mile tunnel system has only seven miles left to be complete. The project will help reduce the safety impact of combined sanitary overflows, which are pipes that discharge sewage and storm water together.

“Indianapolis has 134 combing sewer overflows, and prior to any controls being done, were discharging up to 10 billion gallons a year pre-mid 1990s,” detailed John Trypus, director of underground engineering and construction with Citizens. “[That’s] upwards of 30 Lucas Oil Stadiums on an average weather year.”

Citizens says the device they use to carve out the new tunnels is relatively quiet, however to install it they must explode bedrock hundreds of feet below the surface. It’s leading to heavy vibrations in nearby homes, and residents near Pleasant Run Parkway are seeing cracks and damages to their homes.

Neighbors held a virtual meeting with Citizens to talk about the impact. Trypus says they have had more of these neighborhood discussions in other areas along the route. He implied that those locations have been dealing with similar vibrations, but this station has yet to hear about any damages in those areas.

“The heavy vibrations that people have felt on a daily basis will be terminating as early as next week,” said Trypus, bringing good news for neighbors in South Village.

If you have damages, Citizens recommends that homeowners call customer service to file a claim. A third party insurance company will come do the assessment. Neighbors who have been through the process say you have 180 days to file a claim.

As far as construction noise and loud equipment beeping while backing up, Citizens has been contacting equipment companies to discuss acceptable alternatives to reduce the noise.

“We have been working with Caterpillar, and other technologies to use like micro-devices, ear plugs, and other devices that are approved by OSHA to help mitigate sounds from the site,” said Trypus.

“It would not be optional for a worker once this is in place. They will be trained on how to utilize the technology to reduce the sound impacts.”