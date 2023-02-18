INDIANAPOLIS – Well, that cold blast didn’t last long. Get ready for yet another round of warmer weather in Indiana!

Sunday at a glance

Well that didn’t last long…

We had a rush of very cold air to wrap up the week on Friday, and even Saturday morning low temperatures that dropped to 20 degrees. But that blast of cold air is over now. High temperatures today reached the mid to upper 40s.

The warming continues

The rest of this weekend and into next week will feature high temperatures well above the seasonal average. This is shaping up to be a very mild February on the books for us in Indiana.

Next rain chances

The next round of showers moves in early Monday. By 6 a.m. we may be looking at widespread showers across the southern half of the state.