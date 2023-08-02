INDIANAPOLIS — Free vaccines will be offered at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Thursday.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Aug. 3. in the Welcome Center (lobby) of the Children’s Museum.

“It’s important to protect your health and the health of families, friends, and the community,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in a statement.

Anthem, the Children’s Museum, and the Indiana Immunization Coalition have worked together to host this event.

“Together, these organizations hope to increase vaccination rates across Indiana and reduce the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases through immunization education, advocacy and promotion for parents and children,” said Anthem.

Although admission to the museum is not required to participate in the vaccine clinic, the event will also be held on the First Thursday Night of the month which means that there will be a $6 admission to the museum as compared to their normal pricing.

