The 2021-22 school year is quickly approaching, and for some students in central Indiana — the first day back will hit in July.

The majority of students will resume classes in August, with August 4 being the most common first day for students. More than 20 school districts will welcome students back that day including Hamilton Southeastern, Washington Township Schools, and Roncalli High School.

Here’s a calendar showing the first day of school for districts across central Indiana: