INDIANAPOLIS — Relief is on its way to the ongoing baby formula shortage.

A shipment of three specialty formulas is headed to Plainfield, Indiana from Switzerland and could arrive as soon as this weekend. White House officials say it’ll be distributed among areas of the country seeing significant shortages.

“We are incredibly focused on getting that smaller segment, that isn’t a large representation of the infant population, the formula that they need,” said White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz.

According to an announcement from The White House, the formulas are manufactured by Nestlé and are equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles.

The shipment includes 246 pallets of Alfamino® Infant, Alfamino® Junior and Gerber Good Start® Extensive HA. Officials say all of the products are hypoallergenic for kids with cow’s milk protein allergy.

Allexa Antrobus, who started a Facebook group for Hoosiers navigating the formula shortage, says it’s a common need within the group.

“We’re having a difficult time especially with the really specialty formulas,” she said.

Antrobus started the Indiana Formula Shortage Help Group nearly a week ago with a little more than 100 members. Today, she’s at nearly 700.

“People are really banding together,” she said. “People are running to the stores, taking pictures, posting pictures of what’s in the stores, what stores they’re at.”

While specialty formula remains a high need in her group, Antrobus is thankful help is on the way, but knows it’s only a temporary fix.

“It’s definitely very exciting to hear that there’s some type of movement from our government happening, the help,” she said. “It is going to be immediate help, but it’s not going to last for long.”

In the meantime, she says she’s in awe with the amount of Hoosiers stepping up to help each other.

“All the help is just so needed,” she said, “and I’m so very thankful and I’m sure so many other families are very thankful as well.”

FOX59 reached out to Governor Eric Holcomb’s office to find out how the shipment will directly impact Hoosier families and how they can access it.

Because it’s a federal program, we were referred to the Department of Health and Human Services. We have not heard back.