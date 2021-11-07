Avon’s marching band wins Class A marching band state finals

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday night marching bands from across Indiana competed in the ISSMA 2021 Marching Band finals. After a year off because of the Coronavirus pandemic, bands returned to Lucas Oil Stadium. The Avon marching band won the Class A state title, beating Carmel High School.
Class A
1. Avon H.S.
2. Carmel H.S.
3. Fishers H.S.
4. Castle H.S.
5. Brownsburg H.S.
6. Homestead H.S.- Ft. Wayne
7. Carroll H.S. – Ft. Wayne
8. Center Grove H.S. – Greenwood
9. Noblesville H.S.
10. Floyd Central – Floyds Knobs
Class B
1. Greenfield Central H.S.
2. North H.S. – Evansville
3. Greenwood H.S.
4. Concord H.S. – Elkhart
5. Jasper H.S.
6. Northview H.S. – Brazil
7. Munster H.S.
8. Bloomington H.S. North
9. New Palestine H.S.
10. North Side H.S. – Ft. Wayne
Class C
1. Western H.S. – Russiaville
2. Northwood H.S. – Nappanee
3. Edgewood H.S. – Ellettsville
4. Wm. H. Harrison – Evansville
5. Princeton H.S.
6. Angola H.S.
7. Northwestern H.S. – Kokomo
8. Concordia Lutheran – Ft. Wayne
9. John Glenn H.S. – Walkerton
10. Jimtown H.S. – Elkhart
Class D
1. Lewis Cass H.S. – Walton
2. Fairfield H.S. – Goshen
3. Springs Valley – French Lick
4. Forest Park H.S. – Ferdinand
5. Mater Dei H.S. – Evansville
6. Southridge H.S. – Huntingburg
7. Woodlan H.S. – Woodburn
8. Tell City H.S.
9. Orleans H.S.
10. Paoli H.S.
All results can be found online at the ISSMA website.