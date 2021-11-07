Avon’s marching band wins Class A marching band state finals

(iSeeCars) - While buying a used car is often a smart financial decision, some consumers don’t want to sacrifice peace of mind by purchasing a car that’s been owned by someone else. That peace of mind is also a big reason car buyers decide to purchase an extended car warranty when they go car shopping. Extended warranties are exactly what they sound like - an extension of the factory warranty that comes standard with every new car sold today. For a single one-time fee, you can extend your coverage for a few years beyond when the normal auto warranty expires.

It's a tempting offer, one that looks even better when the cost of it gets rolled into a monthly payment with your car loan. For a few dollars more a month, why shouldn't a car buyer splurge on it?