INDIANAPOLIS — Avon’s marching band took the top spot and the gold following the 2023 Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium this past weekend.

More than 90 bands and close to 15,000 high school students performed and represented 18 states, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada, Missouri, Arizona, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Kansas and Virginia.

The BOA Grand National Championships featured 93 high school marching bands in a two-day competition. A panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts evaluated the bands.

Here are the full results, according to the Bands of America website:

Avon H.S., IN – 97.475

Carmel: 97.275

Hebron, Texas: 95.700

Blue Springs, Missouri: 95.075

The Woodlands, Texas: 95.025

William Mason, Ohio: 94.350

Pearland HS, Texas: 91.800

Round Rock, Texas: 90.625

Bentonville HS, Arkansas: 90.450

Keller HS, Texas: 90.200

Brownsburg: 89.350

Fishers: 88.900

Outstanding Music Performance – Hebron H.S., TX

Outstanding Visual Performance – Avon H.S., IN

Outstanding General Effect – Avon H.S., IN