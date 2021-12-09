Avon school recognized for closing achievement gap

AVON, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Education is recognizing two Indiana schools for their distinguished work.

The department said Edgelea Elementary School from the Lafayette School Corporation and Pine Tree Elementary School from the Avon Community School Corporation are being honored this year.

The National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School award recognizes schools for excellence in one of three categories.

Exceptional Student Performance and Academic Growth in a Title I School

Closing the Achievement Gap Between Student Groups in a Title I School

Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)

Edgelea was recognized for exceptional student performance and academic growth in a Title I school. Pine Tree was recognized for closing the achievement gap between student groups in a Title I school.

“Edgelea and Pine Tree elementaries are examples of schools that recognize our collective opportunity to innovate, collaborate, and continue to challenge the status quo in order to improve educational outcomes for our most vulnerable students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “They are a model for schools across Indiana and across the country, and I am thankful for the educators in these buildings who are making a difference for our students.”

More information on the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program is available here. More information on Indiana’s Title I schools is available here.