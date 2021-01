AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy with autism.

Police say 11-year-old Tristan Cooper was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Austin Lakes in Avon wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket.

Cooper is described as standing 5’3” tall, and weighs about 110 lbs.

If you have seen Cooper or know where he is, police ask that you call 317-839-8700 immediately.